Tennessee university tapped to help Music City Grand Prix

When the cars start their engines at the new Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee, next August, they will drive a course that was helped along by a nearby university.

Middle Tennessee State University's School of Concrete and Construction Management has been tapped to create special concrete mixes for the race's barriers and pit row, according to the school. The school is working to create safer and lighter blends of concrete using recycled materials and better molds for the upcoming open-wheel IndyCar Series event. The eco-friendly concrete mix could also help reduce the cost of putting on the race, according to the school.

Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews, an MTSU alumnus, said in a news release he is excited to partner with the school and show off its accomplishments to the world. The inaugural event is expected to attract more than 100,000 spectators.