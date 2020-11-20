Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

‘Coming 2 America’ to launch on Amazon Prime in March

The Associated Press

“Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy, has landed on a date to come to audiences. The film which reunites Murphy and Arsenio Hall will debut on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021, Amazon Studios said Friday.

Originally a Paramount Pictures theatrical release, the studio sold the film to the streamer last month but had yet to finalize a date.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos will also be reprising their roles alongside new additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

Fundraising campaign seeks to reopen Muhammad Ali museum

November 20, 2020 7:14 AM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020 5:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service