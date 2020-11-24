Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

Apple Books US Bestseller List - 11/22/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama - 9781524763183 - (Crown)

2. Daylight by David Baldacci - 9781538761687 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Rhythm of War by Brandon Sanderson - 9781429952040 - (Tom Doherty Associates)

4. Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon by Marc Cameron - 9780593188118 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly - 9780316498029 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Deadly Cross by James Patterson - 9780316497992 - (Little, Brown and Company)

7. All That Glitters by Danielle Steel - 9780399179693 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Piece of My Heart by Alafair Burke & Mary Higgins Clark - 9781982132569 - (Simon & Schuster)

9. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818478 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham - 9780385545976 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

  Comments  
