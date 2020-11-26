UTA plays NW State

Texas-Arlington (0-1) vs. Northwestern State (0-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Northwestern State look to bounce back from losses. Texas-Arlington fell 75-68 at home to Oklahoma State in its last outing. Northwestern State lost 101-58 on the road to Texas Tech in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 2-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Mavericks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 65.6 per matchup. Northwestern State went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 61.3 points and giving up 83.2 per game in the process.

___

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25