Mt. St. Mary’s plays Maryland

Mount St. Mary's (1-0) vs. Maryland (2-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary's and Maryland both look to put winning streaks together . Mount St. Mary's beat Morgan State by seven on the road on Wednesday. Maryland is coming off an 82-52 home win against Navy on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .ACCURATE AYALA: Eric Ayala has connected on 70 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.1 points per game last year. The Terrapins offense put up 77.5 points per matchup en route to a 10-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Mount St. Mary's went 3-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

