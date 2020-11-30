Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

Cavani apologizes for social media post, says opposes racism

The Associated Press

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at the St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Mike Hewitt, Pool via AP)
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Manchester United at the St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Mike Hewitt, Pool via AP) Mike Hewitt AP
MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani apologized Monday for using a Spanish term for Black people, saying it was intended as an affectionate greeting and that he is “completely opposed to racism.”

The English Football Association is looking into Cavani's message on Instagram Stories after he scored twice in United's 3-2 victory at Southampton.

“The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game," Cavani said in a statement. "The last thing I wanted to do was cause offense to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologize for this.”

United said Cavani was informed his message could be “misconstrued” but the club believes there was “absolutely no malicious intent” behind the Uruguay striker's word choice.

“Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offense caused,” the club said. "Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020 5:30 AM

Entertainment

Weekend Sports in Brief

November 30, 2020 2:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service