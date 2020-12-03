Merry and bright: Here’s a list of holiday light shows in the Columbus area

Homes and businesses throughout Columbus and Phenix City pull out all the stops when it comes to holiday light shows.

Whether it’s buying lights while the heat index is over 100 degrees or spending weeks syncing the lights to music, these huge light shows are a great addition to your must-see list this season.

Here’s a list of holiday light shows in the Chattahoochee Valley.

If there is a light show in the community that should be added to this list, email jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

The Uptown Tree Trail was founded by the 2016 Columbus State University Servant Leadership Program’s senior class. Guests can walk the trail, enjoy the decorations and attend special Uptown Tree Trail events throughout December.

Location: Broadway median between 10th and 11th Street

Contact: uptowntreetrail@gmail.com

Dates: Dec. 4, 2020 through Jan. 5, 2021

Cost: Free

This annual event hosted by Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain is only 45 minutes from Columbus. Millions of lights are included in all of the displays, which a visitor can view in two ways: inside of their car or an open-air trolley.

Location: Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain.

Contact: (844) 512-3826

Dates: Nov. 14, 2020 through Jan. 4, 2020

Cost: Varies. Visit Fantasy in Lights’ ticket pricing page for more info.

Notable: Visitors can shop at Christmas Village and visit Mrs. Claus’ kitchen. A reimagined Santa Photo area also has been implemented, in compliance with social distancing measures.

Lights on Blueridge and Reaper’s Island, formerly Light on Glenview, kicks off its light show this week.

Running seven days a week from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., this home will have its huge display running all season long unless there’s inclement weather.

Location: 6016 Blueridge Drive

Contact: reddragonmanor@gmail.com, (706) 571-5177

Dates: Dec. 1 through New Year’s Day

Cost: Free

Columbus State will celebrate various December holidays with a variety of virtual activities and its first ever drive-through campus light tour at WinterFest 2020.

Following the opening ceremony — and through Dec. 30 — guests are invited to drive through campus to enjoy the light tour. Displays will be lit every evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Families may tune in to WCUG 88.5 FM Cougar Radio for nightly WinterFest holiday music and programming. During those dates, a variety of downloadable crafts and activities, and virtual performances will be available at winterfest.columbusstate.edu.

The entire WinterFest experience is designed to be experienced from visitors’ vehicles.

Location: Columbus State University

Contact: winterfest@columbusstate.edu

Dates: Dec. 1 through Dec. 30

Cost: Free