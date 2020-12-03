Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Merry and bright: Here’s a list of holiday light shows in the Columbus area

Homes and businesses throughout Columbus and Phenix City pull out all the stops when it comes to holiday light shows.

Whether it’s buying lights while the heat index is over 100 degrees or spending weeks syncing the lights to music, these huge light shows are a great addition to your must-see list this season.

Here’s a list of holiday light shows in the Chattahoochee Valley.

If there is a light show in the community that should be added to this list, email jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

Uptown Tree Trail

The Uptown Tree Trail was founded by the 2016 Columbus State University Servant Leadership Program’s senior class. Guests can walk the trail, enjoy the decorations and attend special Uptown Tree Trail events throughout December.

Fantasy in Lights

This annual event hosted by Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain is only 45 minutes from Columbus. Millions of lights are included in all of the displays, which a visitor can view in two ways: inside of their car or an open-air trolley.

Light on Blueridge and Reaper’s Island

Lights on Blueridge and Reaper’s Island, formerly Light on Glenview, kicks off its light show this week.

Running seven days a week from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., this home will have its huge display running all season long unless there’s inclement weather.

WinterFest 2020

Columbus State will celebrate various December holidays with a variety of virtual activities and its first ever drive-through campus light tour at WinterFest 2020.

Following the opening ceremony — and through Dec. 30 — guests are invited to drive through campus to enjoy the light tour. Displays will be lit every evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Families may tune in to WCUG 88.5 FM Cougar Radio for nightly WinterFest holiday music and programming. During those dates, a variety of downloadable crafts and activities, and virtual performances will be available at winterfest.columbusstate.edu.

The entire WinterFest experience is designed to be experienced from visitors’ vehicles.

  • Location: Columbus State University
  • Contact: winterfest@columbusstate.edu
  • Dates: Dec. 1 through Dec. 30
  • Cost: Free
    Joshua Mixon
    Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
