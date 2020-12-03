Purdue plays Valpo

Valparaiso (0-2) vs. Purdue (2-1)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue squares off against Valparaiso in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action on Tuesday. Purdue beat Oakland by 43 points at home, while Valparaiso came up short in a 66-50 game at Illinois-Chicago.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Crusaders have been led by sophomores Donovan Clay and Ben Krikke. Clay is averaging 13 points while Krikke is putting up 12 points per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Zach Edey and Brandon Newman, who are averaging 16.3 and 15.3 points, respectively.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue as a team has made 11.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

