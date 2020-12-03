Bradley plays SD State

South Dakota State (2-2) vs. Bradley (3-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Bradley both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota State won 71-68 at Iowa State on Wednesday. Bradley is coming off a 105-32 win at home over Judson on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Elijah Childs is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Braves. Terry Nolan Jr. has complemented Childs and is accounting for nine points and four rebounds per game. The Jackrabbits are led by Noah Freidel, who is averaging 17.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.NOAH IS A FORCE: Freidel has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 47.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Braves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Jackrabbits. Bradley has 43 assists on 88 field goals (48.9 percent) over its previous three games while South Dakota State has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Bradley has held opposing teams to 50.5 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25