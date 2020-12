Entertainment Get a sneak peek of ‘The Masked Nutcracker’ performed by the Columbus Ballet December 08, 2020 06:00 AM

"The Masked Nutcracker" by the The Columbus Ballet will air on Dec. 12 & 19 on WXTX-Fox 54. The performance was filmed by Argo Navis Studios and features the Columbus Museum, National Civil War Naval Museum, Columbus Botanical Garden and more.