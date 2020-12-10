Harrison Ford back as Indiana Jones? Disney announces next installment of franchise

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday announced that the planned fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise will be released in July 2021 instead of July 2020. The film was originally scheduled for release in the summer of 2019. Steven Spielberg is set to direct the latest film, with Ford also reprising his role. Ford will turn 79 years old in July 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Disney delighted Star Wars and Marvels fans on Thursday by announcing that 10 new Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series would debut on Disney Plus over the next several years, McClatchy News reported.

But the entertainment giant also dropped another jewel.

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Harrison Ford, who famously brought Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr. to life — starting in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — will return to the role come July 2022. Taking his turn in the director’s chair will be James Mangold, who directed the Academy Award nominated “Ford vs. Ferrari.”

Those on social media went nuts over Disney officially announcing the long list of new shows and movies that would be premiering over the years.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Over the next few years, roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on Disney Plus,” the company tweeted.