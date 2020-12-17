My worst moment: Andrew Rannells and the full-tilt ‘Hamilton’ blackout

A multitalented performer like few others, Andrew Rannells costars alongside Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman in the Netflix movie musical “The Prom,” which is based on the stage show about “four down on their luck Broadway actors who decide to reinvent themselves and possibly save their careers by becoming political activists,” said Rannells.

“They’re looking for a cause they can get behind. James and Meryl play the more successful actors of the group, who now feel like their careers are stalling. My character is a Juilliard grad who wants to be taken seriously but is struggling with the fact that he’s only known for being on this cheesy TV show. And Nicole’s character plays one of the longest-running chorus girls in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, and she’s the one that goes on Twitter and finds this story about a girl in Indiana who is being denied access to her prom because she’s a lesbian. So these four actors take it upon themselves to go and try and save the day.”

Rannells knows a thing or three about the life of a Broadway actor. His breakout role was in “The Book of Mormon” and he hasn’t looked back since, with his career expanding to include TV with Showtime’s “Black Monday” and film with Netflix’s “The Boys in the Band,” just to name a few.

When asked to share a memorably cringe-y moment from his career, he replied: “This one still gives me nausea when I think about it.”

My worst moment ...

“I had joined the cast of ‘Hamilton’ and it was right after they opened and Lin-Manuel Miranda (the show’s creator and star) asked me to step into the role of King George for Jonathan Groff while he was doing a movie. Contractually they knew he was going to be gone, they just needed someone to come in for those five weeks. I had not seen the show but I was like, ‘Yeah, that seems like the right decision!’ (Laughs) Didn’t really have to think about it. And that role, you’re only in the show for nine minutes spread out over those two acts — it’s one song with two reprises — so it was not a lot to learn.

“The rehearsal process was really easy. Really fun. I had a great time with everyone in the cast. And then I jumped into the show on a Tuesday. And I had Tuesday and then two shows on Wednesday and everything was fine. I think I even did Thursday and everything was fine.

“And then Friday I was feeling pretty comfortable already, even though it was only my first week in this huge hit show. And I march out on stage and I start the King George song ‘You’ll Be Back.’ The cast album had only just come out, so people didn’t really know the music as well as they would eventually; it was not something people were singing along to yet, it was that early in the run.

“So I go out there and start the song and I sing the wrong words. I had a full-tilt blackout. That’s never happened to me before.

“If you know the show, it’s three versions of the same song, so each time you sing it the lyrics are different, but it’s the same melody. And what happened was, I mixed up and started with the lyrics from the second version instead of the first.

“You know that effect they do in movies where the sound drops out and all you can hear is someone’s heartbeat? That’s what it was like. My whole body just tensed up and I was like, oh dear God. Do I just walk into the orchestra pit? Should I collapse? That crossed my mind. But I made the bold choice just to move my lips like I was still singing but my microphone was out. I was like, I’ll figure this out, I just needed a second. So I moved my lips and pretended like everything was fine.

“And then Alex Lacamoire, who is the conductor, shouted the lyrics to me from the pit, because he knew what was going on and I got back on track and finished the song. But I was totally shaking, I was so horrified. The reality was, we’re talking four to five seconds of silence. But still, it was rough. If I could have cracked that scepter with my bare hands, I would have done it.

“Usually when I would come offstage there’d be a bunch of people waiting in the wings for their next entrance and that cast had been so sweet to me. But that day when I got back there, everyone was gone (laughs). No one wanted to look at me, they were all so embarrassed for me. Eventually they would come over individually and say it wasn’t as bad as it probably felt. Daveed Diggs was so sweet, he was like, ‘I went up (forgot his lines) two weeks ago, so don’t worry about it.’ It was really humiliating because I was going to be there for five weeks and I was new and uuuugggghhh! It was terrible. I choked.

“Alex, the conductor, came to my dressing room at intermission and was like, ‘Look, it happens. Don’t worry.’ But I felt like I dropped the ball; I was the temp who came in and couldn’t keep it going. And that show in particular, it’s just so many words that if you have one little hiccup, you’re offbeat and you’re screwed. It’s a hard show. But that song is not that hard, so … (laughs).

“Jonathan Groff and I are pretty close so I texted him right after it happened and was like, ‘Well, I’m not taking over your job, that’s for damn sure.” And he was like, ‘I know exactly what you did. When I was doing it at the Public Theater it happened to me, I mixed up the verses.’ So he was really sweet about it.

“The next year I did ‘Falsettos,’ which is a two-and-a-half hour musical that’s completely sung-through and there is no dialogue. It’s very tricky music and it’s very beautiful but it’s a unique show and preparing for it I really had to overcome this stage fright I now had. I had to psych myself every night. Like, ‘It’s gonna be fine. You’re gonna be fine.’ It took me the first week of previews to get over that.”

Can Rannells listen to “You’ll Be Back” now without wincing at the memory?

“Nope. I’ll still have flop sweat. When they put ‘Hamilton’ out on Disney+ and my boyfriend’s kids were curious about it, we started watching. They were like, ‘We want to see the part that you did.’ And it got to that song and there’s Jonathan doing it and I had to leave the room (long laugh). I had to go. I was like, ‘Nope! Noooooo.’”

The takeaway …

“To not relax into something too quickly. A certain amount of nerves and being on the edge of your seat can be helpful, particularly when you’re starting a show.

“With something like ‘Book of Mormon,’ I felt such ownership with that role. Whereas with King George, I always felt like I was borrowing the character and that lack of confidence does not suit you as an actor. Even though I was only there for five weeks, that still means all those people who came during that time, I’m the King George they saw. So you need to step into it when given the chance; don’t sidestep it because you think you’re a guest.

“Luckily there’s no recording of it. That’s the magic of theater: You do it and then it goes away and you’re left with the memory of what that show was.”