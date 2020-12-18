NC State plays host to Campbell

Campbell (4-1) vs. North Carolina State (3-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and North Carolina State look to bounce back from losses. Campbell came up short in a 66-56 game at Elon on Wednesday. North Carolina State lost 80-69 to Saint Louis on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Devon Daniels has put up 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 12 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Fighting Camels are led by Jordan Whitfield, who is averaging 17.6 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Whitfield has connected on 63.2 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pack have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Fighting Camels. North Carolina State has an assist on 49 of 93 field goals (52.7 percent) over its past three outings while Campbell has assists on 42 of 92 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: North Carolina State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31.5 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25