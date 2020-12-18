Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

NC State plays host to Campbell

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

Campbell (4-1) vs. North Carolina State (3-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and North Carolina State look to bounce back from losses. Campbell came up short in a 66-56 game at Elon on Wednesday. North Carolina State lost 80-69 to Saint Louis on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Devon Daniels has put up 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 12 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Fighting Camels are led by Jordan Whitfield, who is averaging 17.6 points.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Whitfield has connected on 63.2 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 12 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pack have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Fighting Camels. North Carolina State has an assist on 49 of 93 field goals (52.7 percent) over its past three outings while Campbell has assists on 42 of 92 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

STOUT STATE: North Carolina State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31.5 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Movie News & Reviews

Top 10 movies of 2020, from the Chicago Tribune’s Michael Phillips

Movie News & Reviews

Gerard Butler’s film, ‘Greenland,’ shot and set in Georgia

Movie News & Reviews

Is director Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ a TV series ... or a series of movies? However you slice it, it’s the best thing you’ll see all year.

Movie News & Reviews

Gal Gadot knows this year was rough. She hopes ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ will end it on a high

Entertainment

How ‘The Flight Attendant’ blew up the book to get its finale just right

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service