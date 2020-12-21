NJIT plays Rider

NJIT (0-1) vs. Rider (1-5)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and Rider look to bounce back from losses. NJIT came up short in a 72-60 game at Temple in its last outing. Rider lost 72-64 loss at home to Iona in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT went 2-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Highlanders gave up 74.3 points per game while scoring 64.9 per outing. Rider went 6-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 72.8 per game in the process.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25