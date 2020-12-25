Indiana Pacers to square off against the Chicago Bulls in division play

Indiana Pacers (1-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Chicago for a Central Division matchup Saturday.

Chicago went 7-9 in Central Division games and 14-20 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Bulls averaged 106.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.9 last season.

Indiana went 45-28 overall and 8-7 in Central Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers averaged 109.4 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 17.3 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).

Pacers: Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).