Miss. St., Georgia start SEC play

Mississippi State (5-3, 0-0) vs. Georgia (7-0, 0-0)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Mississippi State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Mississippi State finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Georgia won five games and lost 13.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sahvir Wheeler is putting up 13.7 points and 7.4 assists to lead the charge for Georgia. Toumani Camara is also a primary contributor, producing 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Mississippi State is led by D.J. Stewart Jr., who is averaging 18.3 points.DOMINANT D.J.: Stewart has connected on 51.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 60.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia has scored 81.1 points per game and allowed 64.7 over its seven-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: Georgia has recently used assists to create buckets more often than Mississippi State. Georgia has an assist on 41 of 86 field goals (47.7 percent) over its past three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 43 of 96 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Georgia offense has averaged 76.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 28th nationally. Mississippi State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.1 possessions per game (ranked 288th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25