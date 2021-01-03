CSU, Gardner-Webb meet in conference play

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.

Charleston Southern (1-5, 0-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (2-5, 1-1)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as Charleston Southern battles Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb beat Hampton by 11 points on the road on Thursday, while Charleston Southern came up short in a 70-68 game at home to Hampton on Dec. 12.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Jaheam Cornwall, Jacob Falko, D'Maurian Williams and Anthony Selden have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Gardner-Webb's scoring this season. For Charleston Southern, Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Ja'Quavian Florence and Melvin Edwards Jr. have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team's total scoring.FLEMING JR. IS A FORCE: Fleming has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last three games. He's also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Runnin' Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Gardner-Webb has an assist on 40 of 67 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three games while Charleston Southern has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big South teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

