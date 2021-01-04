Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Milwaukee set to play division foe Detroit

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (1-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents Milwaukee and Detroit will play.

Milwaukee finished 13-1 in Central Division action and 30-5 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Bucks averaged 7.2 steals, 5.9 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 5-10 in Central Division play in the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 45.8 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).

Pistons: Jahlil Okafor: day to day (ankle), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle).

