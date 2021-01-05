Holy Cross, Boston University wear masks; Crusaders win

Gerrale Gates scored 19 points, Austin Butler added 18 and Holy Cross beat Boston University 68-66 on Tuesday with both teams wearing masks throughout the game to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Masks were required — not just on the sidelines, but during the game — for both sides at Case Gym, BU's home arena. It is believed to be the first men’s college basketball game with both teams in masks. On Monday, BU wore masks in an 83-76 win at Holy Cross — but the Crusaders didn’t.

BU is requiring all its sports teams to wear masks during play, and the Terriers men's and women's teams both masked up in their season openers on Monday. The NCAA has not mandated masks on the court.

Judson Martindale chipped in 16 points, and Matt Faw had 13 points for Holy Cross (1-1, 1-1 Patriot League). Butler also had seven rebounds.

Jack Hemphill had 16 points for the Terriers (1-1, 1-1). Javante McCoy added 15 points and six rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 10 points. Daman Tate, who scored 26 points in the Terriers' opener, finished with three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

