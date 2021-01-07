Memphis plays Cleveland, aims to end home losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-5, 15th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Cleveland looking to stop its four-game home skid.

Memphis went 34-39 overall with a 20-17 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 8-21 on the road. The Cavaliers shot 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hip), John Konchar: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).