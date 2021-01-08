SLU, Nicholls St. meet in conference play

Southeastern Louisiana (2-8, 0-2) vs. Nicholls State (3-5, 1-1)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana pays visit to Nicholls State in a Southland matchup. Southeastern Louisiana fell short in a 70-52 game to Sam Houston in its last outing. Nicholls State is coming off a 76-69 win over Lamar in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana's Gus Okafor, Keon Clergeot and Pape Diop have combined to account for 40 percent of all Lions scoring this season, though that number has fallen to 28 percent over the last five games.GIFTED GUS: Okafor has connected on 21.4 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Colonels. Nicholls State has an assist on 40 of 94 field goals (42.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 32 of 65 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25