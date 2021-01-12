Entertainment

Finalists announced for $20,000 short story prize

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Two former National Book Award nominees, Deesha Philyaw and Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, are among this year's finalists for the 17th annual Story Prize for short fiction.

Philyaw's “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” and Bynum's “Likes” were finalists, along with Danielle Evans' “The Office of Historical Corrections."

“In a difficult year, these three books provided solace — not by offering escapist fantasies but by directly engaging with past and current realities through truly inventive and deeply engaging storytelling,” Story Prize Director Larry Dark said in a statement Tuesday.

The winner of the $20,000 prize will be announced March 10; runners-up each receive $5,000. Previous winners include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat and Lauren Groff.

  Comments  

Entertainment

Austrian cyclist Denifl found guilty of fraud in doping case

January 12, 2021 12:04 PM

Movie News & Reviews

Are we at the beginning of the end of COVID-19? The tricky road to herd immunity, explained

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021 11:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service