Entertainment

Chicago plays Tampa Bay for division matchup

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Tampa Bay for a Central Division matchup.

Tampa Bay went 18-5-1 in division action and 22-10-2 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Lightning averaged 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game last season.

Chicago finished 32-30-8 overall and 7-12-3 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

  Comments  

Entertainment

Upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts include Aaron Rodgers and ’60 Minutes’ correspondent Bill Whitaker

Entertainment

Powell’s Books says Andy Ngo’s book will not be in store

January 13, 2021 8:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service