New York plays Washington on 3-game road slide

New York Islanders (3-3-0, seventh in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (4-0-3, first in the East Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Washington looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Washington went 41-20-8 overall and 11-12-2 in division action a season ago. The Capitals scored 42 power play goals with a 19.4% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

New York finished 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Islanders averaged 29.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

The teams play for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.