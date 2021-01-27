Carolina plays Tampa Bay in division battle

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2-1-0, eighth in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits Carolina in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Carolina went 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes scored 217 total goals last season while collecting 380 assists.

Tampa Bay finished 18-5-1 in division action and 21-11-4 on the road a season ago. The Lightning recorded 414 assists on 243 total goals last season.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).