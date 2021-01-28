UTA, Arkansas St. meet in conference play

Texas-Arlington (8-8, 4-4) vs. Arkansas State (5-8, 2-4)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Texas-Arlington battles Arkansas State. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Texas-Arlington beat Arkansas-Little Rock by five at home, while Arkansas State is coming off of a 77-74 loss at Louisiana-Lafayette.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Arkansas State's Norchad Omier has averaged 12 points and 10.9 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 12.5 points. For the Mavericks, Shahada Wells has averaged 16.1 points and 2.3 steals while Sam Griffin has put up 12.4 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Red Wolves have scored 72.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 61.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wells has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mavericks are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Red Wolves are 0-5 when allowing 75 or more points and 5-3 when holding opponents below 75.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas-Arlington is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-8 when fewer than five Mavericks players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 24.3 foul shots per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25