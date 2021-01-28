CCU, Ga. Southern meet in conference play

Coastal Carolina (11-3, 5-2) vs. Georgia Southern (10-7, 4-4)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Coastal Carolina battles Georgia Southern. Coastal Carolina beat Troy by five at home in its last outing. Georgia Southern lost 62-48 at South Alabama in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Georgia Southern's Zack Bryant has averaged 14.4 points while Elijah McCadden has put up 10.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Chanticleers, DeVante' Jones has averaged 22.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals while Essam Mostafa has put up 11.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have allowed only 67.1 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79 per game they gave up in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEVANTE': Jones has connected on 44.9 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Chanticleers are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Southern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an average of 86.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25