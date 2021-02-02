Louisville, Syracuse meet in conference play

Louisville (11-4, 6-3) vs. Syracuse (10-5, 4-4)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Louisville faces Syracuse. Louisville got past Georgia Tech by 16 on Monday. Syracuse is coming off a 76-73 win over North Carolina State on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Syracuse's Quincy Guerrier has averaged 16.3 points and 9.5 rebounds while Alan Griffin has put up 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Carlik Jones has averaged 16.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while David Johnson has put up 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Orange are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 5-5 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Cardinals are 9-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when the team hits fewer than six from long range.

STREAK STATS: Syracuse has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 64.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 77.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25