Entertainment

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

The Associated Press

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon." The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near UNESCO World Heritage site Gobeklitepe with its megalithic structures dating back to 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries since 2020. (Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon." The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near UNESCO World Heritage site Gobeklitepe with its megalithic structures dating back to 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries since 2020. (Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP) Bekir Seyhanli AP
ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

  Comments  

Movie News & Reviews

This Chicago TikTok star is a middle-aged dad who does history videos. Next up: Black History Month

Entertainment

Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, is back with ‘Saturday Salon’ and on Bandcamp, part of the technological in crowd

Movie News & Reviews

Judy Garland’s movie career was brief but packed with marvels

Entertainment

Album reviews: Slaughter Beach, Dog; Gillian Welch; The Notwist

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, February 8, 2021

February 08, 2021 5:30 AM

Movie News & Reviews

DVD lovers seek the tangible, keep stores afloat. ‘I just buy anything I like,’ says one customer

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service