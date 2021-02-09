A different Pebble Beach Pro-Am without fans or celebrities

PGA TOUR

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

Site: Pebble Beach, California.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 7,051. Par: 72) and Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72).

Prize money: $7.8 million. Winner's share: $1.4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Nick Taylor.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Brooks Koepka won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Notes: The tournament will not have amateurs for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without amateurs or spectators, it will be played on two courses — Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. ... Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the world, withdrew from the field. He is coming off a victory in Saudi Arabia and chose to stay home to rest. That leaves Pebble Beach without a player from the top 10 in the world. ... This is the weakest field at Pebble Beach since the world ranking began in 1986. ... Phil Mickelson and Paul Casey are among those who were playing in Saudi Arabia last week. ... Rickie Fowler is playing the tournament for the first time since 2012. Fowler is No. 63 in the world and not yet eligible for the Masters. ... John Daly is making a rare start on the PGA Tour, as is David Duval. ... Jordan Spieth is coming off his first top 10 since the 2019 PGA Championship. ... Will Zalatoris, who earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour, received a late sponsor exemption. He cracked the top 50 in the world last week. ... Kamaiu Johnson, whose first PGA Tour appearance was delayed when he tested positive for the coronavirus at Torrey Pines, was given a sponsor exemption. He is among two Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour members in the field. The other is Kevin Hall, a former Big 10 champion from Ohio State who is deaf. ... Matt Gogel is playing on a sponsor exemption. He won the tournament in 2002.

Next week: Genesis Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Jessica Korda won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Next tournament: Gainbridge LPGA on Feb. 25-28.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jessica Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International.

Next tournament: World Golf Championship in Florida on Feb. 25-28.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Next tournament: Cologuard Classic on Feb. 26-28.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australasia: Moonah Links PGA Classic, Moonah Links (Open), Fingal, Australia. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://pga.org.au/