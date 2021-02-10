UNLV, Boise State meet in conference play

UNLV (8-9, 5-5) vs. Boise State (14-4, 10-3)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Boise State in a MWC matchup. UNLV won 69-64 at home against Air Force on Monday. Boise State lost 73-62 at Nevada on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Boise State's Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 16.9 points while Abu Kigab has put up 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Runnin' Rebels, Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.9 points.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 72.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNLV is 0-9 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Boise State is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points and has averaged 73 points per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: UNLV has dropped its last four road games, scoring 68.3 points and allowing 79.5 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25