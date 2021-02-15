Chicago’s Sooper Records, the little label that cares, is going off like a rocket with new music and great ideas

CHICAGO — “Our pitch is always, we love this record. We believe in you. And we will do everything that we can for this release,” said Glenn Curran, co-founder of Sooper Records.

From its early days as a cassette label to a propulsive and successful 2020, Sooper (which includes co-founder Nnamdi Ogbonnaya and co-owner Sen Morimoto) has made a name for itself by working with, fighting for, and celebrating artists first. It is this philosophy which makes the label’s releases, like 2019′s “Next to the Sun” by Kaina or last year’s debut from Luke Titus, so captivating.

From the outside, 2020 seemed like a year full of abundance for the small label. Besides launching NNAMDÏ's latest album, “Brat,” Sooper also dropped Morimoto’s newest self-titled full-length. But like most others in the music industry, navigating the year’s unpredictable shifts was a tricky endeavor.

“I think 2020 was kind of a spectacle and it was kind of confusing in a bunch of ways because we had a really ambitious year plan,” said Curran. “It was really the first time we knew everything we were going to release throughout the year.” The trio had shed some of their side gigs and jobs. And the label had even purchased a bulk amount of Ogbonnaya’s new record in anticipation of his most high-profile tour yet, with Wilco and Sleater Kinney. Then reality set in. “And now they’re just sitting around,” Ogbonnaya added.

Despite the setback, Sooper continued to push forward. The trio gambled on themselves. Investing in new releases is just as much a risk for the artist as it is for the label. But Sooper always takes the bet.

“I think a lot of that approach comes from the fact that we all come from a background of making music,” Curran said. What they know as artists informs what they do as much as, or maybe even more so, than what they know as owners.

“People are always saying artists are sensitive, but people are sensitive, especially if you care about them as much as you care about the music in a way where you’re really putting everything on the line to make it happen,” added Morimoto. “You want to be around people that treat you with care.”

This humble nature was refleced in the label’s beginnings. Curran and Ogbonnaya met as part of the same DIY and underground scene. Both were in bands that rehearsed in the same building, but they didn’t officially meet until a show at the late music venue Township in Logan Square.

“We hit it off,” Ogbonnaya recalled. “We were just having silly conversations. Glenn was in his suit. Had just come from work. And I was like, who is this man? Talking about the most outlandish, ridiculous things and (wanting to) start a label.”

After asking Ogbonnaya to work on his solo project, Curran said the two solidified the label during a break at the recording studio. “We were in that studio with artists who Sooper would go on to release in the early days (on) cassette,” said Curran. Those studio engineers and collaborators and peers, Ogbonnaya said, were always worthy of a bigger spotlight.

“I think a lot of people think this about their friends,” said Ogbonnaya. “That they’re just amazing and talented, but I think objectively, I have a lot of really dope friends who were making music and not a lot of people knew about it for whatever reason,” he said.

“And what if we just put together this little home for Chicago artists to do their thing?” added Curran.

Sooper released as many as two tapes per month. Growing the label, however, was a process in also refining their philosophy. “I think a lot of the tapes we released, either projects disbanded or people were not as invested in those as maybe me and Glenn were invested in the label and music,” Ogbonnaya said. “So I think we were just realizing who was really taking their music seriously and wanted to make a real jump into it.”

Their first major project, NNAMDI's “Drool,” was co-released with San Francisco-based label Father/Daughter. Curran and Ogbonnaya credit label co-owner Jessi Frick with helping Sooper grow. “Jessi’s still someone I go to when I have a question and don’t know what’s going on,” Curran said.

Morimoto later joined the team in the middle of releasing his debut album, “Cannonball,” his first with the label and the label’s second major release after “Drool.” “Having some friends that I trust and look up to, walk me through those steps and explain everything to me in a really transparent way totally shifted how I feel about what’s possible in the music industry,” he said. The care and attention Sooper brought to his record is how the label continues to work with artists.

No one Sooper release sounds like another, but the label’s artists always stand out in similar ways. Albums often sound genre-less and experimental, yet crafted with an astute level of attention and care that far exceeds a project’s modest origins. And their artists are extremely self-sufficient, often operating as vocalist, songwriters, multi-instrumentalists, and producers.

“We just end up working with artists who want to figure out how to make it work, no matter what situation they are in,” began Morimoto.

“Yeah, they would still be doing this if no one was helping them,” added Ogbonnaya. “Grinding just as hard, which I think is just as important.”

“There’s the artistic element, right?” asked Curran. “It has to be something that we are really excited about. Something that really blows our hair back because it is unique and original and really substantive. You can tell the artist put everything into it.”

It helps to be a label in Chicago, a city unique for its distance from the traditional insidiousness of the mainstream music industry. “It can really help us in Chicago to be scrappy because we have to be, and I think that adds a lot to the genuine nature of the music that comes out of the city,” Morimoto said. This mindset fuels an authenticity in artistry that ultimately sets the city, and Sooper Records, apart. In that sense, Sooper is an artist-first label, one that believes in the music in a way that maybe ensures some level of success, at least on the indie level.

This year, Sooper will release two debut records. “We were saying, maybe we specialize in debuts,” said Morimoto. “Or we love to (work with) an artist where they aren’t committed to a bunch of records with us, but they have the foundational support of releasing a successful first record.” Most artists only have one-record deals. “And that’s something that we as a team are passionate about because we don’t believe in locking artists up like that.” Curran agreed. “Every release we put out is important to us. That is what we promised.”