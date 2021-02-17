Entertainment

Home Depot founders help create health network for veterans

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Two philanthropists who co-founded The Home Depot are helping to fund a new health and mental wellness network that will provide care to veterans and first responders.

The aim is to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and substance abuse, representatives of Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank said in a statement Tuesday.

Marcus, Blank and others philanthropists and organizations are partnering with actor Gary Sinise to launch the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network. It intends to establish 20 treatment sites nationwide to serve thousands of veterans, first responders, and their families.

Marcus and Blank are providing initial funding by each investing $20 million from their foundations.

