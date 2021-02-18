St. John’s, Marquette meet in conference play

St. John's (14-8, 8-7) vs. Marquette (10-12, 6-10)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as St. John's faces Marquette. Both programs earned victories in their last game. Marquette earned a 73-57 win on the road against Butler on Wednesday, while St. John's got a 93-84 win at home against Xavier on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. D.J. Carton, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Julian Champagnie has connected on 42 percent of the 119 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 33 over his last five games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marquette is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Storm have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has 21 assists on 63 field goals (33.3 percent) over its past three matchups while St. John's has assists on 57 of 97 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat St. John's offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game, the 24th-most in Division I. Marquette has not been as uptempo as the Red Storm and is averaging only 67.9 possessions per game (ranked 250th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25