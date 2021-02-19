St. Louis hosts San Jose after overtime win

San Jose Sharks (6-7-2, eighth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (10-5-2, first in the West Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the San Jose Sharks after the Blues defeated San Jose 3-2 in overtime.

The Blues are 10-5-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis ranks seventh in the Nhl with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Sharks are 6-7-2 against the rest of their division. San Jose has converted on 16.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring eight power-play goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-16 in 17 games this season. Mike Hoffman has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 13 points, scoring seven goals and adding six assists. Ryan Donato has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Colton Parayko: out (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb), Ivan Barbashev: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols), Erik Karlsson: out (groin).