EKU, Southeast Mo. meet in conference play

Eastern Kentucky (18-5, 12-4) vs. Southeast Missouri (8-14, 6-10)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri hosts Eastern Kentucky in an OVC matchup. Each program is coming off of a victory in their last game. Southeast Missouri earned an 86-81 overtime home win against Austin Peay on Tuesday, while Eastern Kentucky won 89-72 at UT Martin on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeast Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chris Harris, DQ Nicholas, Nana Akenten and Manny Patterson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this year and 45 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TRE: Tre King has connected on 31.3 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Kentucky has scored 88.3 points per game and allowed 72.3 over its three-game road winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Colonels have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has an assist on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 60 of 95 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. Southeast Missouri has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Redhawks 313th, nationally).

