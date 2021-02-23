Quinnipiac, Siena meet in conference play

Quinnipiac (8-9, 6-7) vs. Siena (9-3, 9-3)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Quinnipiac squares off against Siena. Both teams are coming off of victories this past Sunday. Siena earned a 68-66 win at Niagara, while Quinnipiac won easily 93-68 at home against Rider.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Siena's Manny Camper has averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Jalen Pickett has put up 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. For the Bobcats, Jacob Rigoni has averaged 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while Tymu Chenery has put up 10.8 points and four rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Camper has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Saints have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Siena has 42 assists on 71 field goals (59.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Quinnipiac has assists on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Siena defense has allowed only 62.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Saints 16th among Division I teams. The Quinnipiac offense has averaged 69.9 points through 17 games (ranked 205th, nationally).

