LMU, Pepperdine meet in conference play

Loyola Marymount (11-7, 6-4) vs. Pepperdine (10-10, 6-5)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes meet as Loyola Marymount matches up against Pepperdine. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. Pepperdine lost 66-61 on the road to Saint Mary's on Monday, while Loyola Marymount fell 88-71 at home to Brigham Young on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pepperdine's Colbey Ross has averaged 17.2 points and 7.5 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Lions, Eli Scott has averaged 17.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while Keli Leaupepe has put up 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Waves have given up only 73.7 points per game across 11 conference games. That's an improvement from the 78.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ross has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 75: Pepperdine is 0-7 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Loyola Marymount is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola Marymount has won its last three road games, scoring 73 points, while allowing 62 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is rated second in the WCC with an average of 72.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25