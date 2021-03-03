Nashville plays division foe Florida

Florida Panthers (13-4-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (10-12-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes Nashville and Florida will play.

The Predators are 10-12-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville is fifth in the Nhl with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The Panthers are 13-4-4 against Central Division teams. Florida ranks 10th in the NHL recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 5, Florida won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with nine goals, adding 10 assists and collecting 19 points. Mattias Ekholm has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 24 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 16 assists for the Panthers. Frank Vatrano has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Juuse Saros: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (lower body).