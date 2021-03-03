Paris Hilton recalls time David Letterman tried to ‘humiliate’ her

Paris Hilton is still feeling some kind of a way about a past conversation that went off the rails.

The reality TV trailblazer and business mogul used the latest episode of her podcast to open up about a nearly 15-year-old interview she had with late night talk show host David Letterman.

Hilton claims the public relations team at CBS’ “The Late Show” had been after her to appear but she “kept saying no.” She finally agreed when it was time to promote a new fragrance she was releasing – only if Letterman promised not to bring up her time in jail for violating probation in an alcohol-related reckless driving case.

“There was not supposed to be one question (about the sentence), and then he just kept pushing me and pushing me and I was just getting so uncomfortable, and I was so upset,” the 40-year-old New York City native shared. “It was like he was just purposely trying to humiliate me.”

“It was just very cruel and very mean,” she furthered. “After it ended, I just looked at him, and I said, ‘I am never coming on this show again. You’ve crossed the line.’ I didn’t tell him off because I’m not that type of person, but I got angry.”

Hilton insisted Letterman would have a harder time getting away with that interview if it happened today.

“It’s such a different world now,” the celebrity socialite, who voted for former President Donald Trump, said.

Hilton admitted that she eventually returned to Letterman’s show after he profusely apologized, describing the next interview as “so much better.”

Letterman is currently the host of the Netflix chatfest “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

Since the series launched in 2018, it has attracted high-wattage stars including Kanye West, Lizzo, George Clooney, Howard Stern and former President Barack Obama.