My worst moment: Jason Biggs and his terrible day on ‘American Pie,’ a tale of a man, too much zinc and a stomach lining

There was a period in life when Jason Biggs said he wasn’t all that interested in pop culture. “And then it was like, wait a minute — I’m part of pop culture! I love pop culture!” So it’s fitting that he is now host of the new pop culture trivia game show “Cherries Wild” on Fox. “I feel like I’ve always wanted to do something like this, but it’s a whole different set of skills and muscles” than he uses as an actor.

Biggs’ became a star after his breakout role in the “American Pie” films, and he is also a pop culture fixture thanks to his role on the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.” When asked to share a worst moment in his career, first he mentioned the story Sarah Chalke shared for this column earlier this year.

“That play that Chalkey talked about, where the actor kissed her and got snot on his face? I was in the original cast! She came in after me. The character that kisses her was the character I played for four months before my run was over and a new actor came in, so that could have been me! Sliding doors!”

As for Biggs’ worst moment, that took place while shooting movie that made him famous, the first “American Pie,” which came out in 1999.

MY WORST MOMENT …

“This was my first big lead. My first studio film. It was a big deal. I was 20 years old when we were filming it.

“I was living in West LA at the time and I was supposed to have a whole day off. I was feeling run down, so it was nice to have a day off. And then they called and said there was a weather thing so they switched the scenes around and they needed me to come in. And I was like, ‘Oh man. OK, of course.’

“My roommate at the time had some zinc supplements and I remember she said this was something good to take if you’re feeling rundown. So I grabbed some — I had never taken zinc before — and I thought it was like Vitamin C, the more the better. I was really feeling low and needed a boost. So I took a few of them, don’t know quite how many. (Laughs)

“So I started driving down the 405 freeway down to Long Beach, which, by the way, not a short drive. And all of a sudden I started feeling incredibly nauseous and I thought, wow, is there something else going on with me? I’m in traffic and the nausea is getting so bad, I literally pulled the car over — on the freeway — and got out on the shoulder to throw up. And in LA, people just keep driving. Or they’re honking. No one stops to see if you’re OK.

“I ended up doing this three times on the 405 before I finally made it to my exit. And I’m shaking. Not to be too gross — but I did read Sarah Chalke’s story so I feel like I can go there — this was my first experience with my stomach bile. I wasn’t throwing up food because I hadn’t eaten anything, so it was this fluorescent green slime that is basically part of your stomach. You’re throwing up your stomach. It makes me want to gag just remembering it.

“This is before GPS, so I’m looking at the Thomas Guide and the map and trying to figure out where the hell I’m going (laughs) and I’m a disaster behind the wheel. I finally get to set, I park my car and I stumble to my trailer. And a PA sees me and says, ‘What’s going on?’ And I said, ‘I can’t … brrr ... I’m not feeling good,’ and I went into the trailer and proceeded to throw up more and more.

“The medic came and I told her, ‘I’ve been feeling under the weather and I can’t even stand up straight.’ So they switched the schedule and shot a scene where they didn’t need me. A couple hours pass and I’m still really sick. The medic is trying to figure out what’s going on and she said, ‘Did you take anything?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I took some zinc.’ And she’s like, ‘How many?’ And I said, ‘I dunno, a few? I wanted to feel better.’ And she was like, ‘OOOOOK, and have you eaten anything?’ And I hadn’t — I hadn’t eaten in 24 hours.

“And she was like, ‘Oh my God’ and she had to call poison control and then sit with me the entire day, in the trailer, as I was going through this. Production was really sweet and worried about me, but they had to keep going, so they shot the scene I was in without me! They gave my lines to the two other actors who were in the scene.

“I finally started to feel better and 15 hours later when I got home that night it was like, what just happened?

“So now there is this scene in ‘American Pie’ — it’s kind of at the beginning of the movie, where Finch and Kevin are outside playing mini golf in front of the school — and I was supposed to be in that scene. With a whole bunch of dialogue. But I ended up being cut out of it because I was in my trailer vomiting up my stomach bile.”

Metz: Calling poison control is serious.

“It totally surprised me. I was like, wait — what did I do? And she was like, ‘You’ve basically poisoned yourself and I just need to call and have them walk me through it and find out how long the symptoms should last and at what point we need to take you to the hospital.’ So she was talking to them while I was in this half-conscious state.

“And this wasn’t my worst moment just because I was sick. It was because this was my first big movie. I knew that this was such a big opportunity for me and I take the job very seriously. Obviously we were all having a blast doing that movie and we goofed off, but I knew what was at stake here.

“So when they came in and said, ‘We’re waiting for you Jason, but we may have to shoot the scene without you,’ I was crushed. So in addition to feeling physically destroyed, mentally I couldn’t believe I had done this. Because I did it — I took the pills. I mean, it wasn’t intentional. It wasn’t malicious. But I messed up.

“So in addition to it feeling physically horrible, I was really embarrassed. Even the next day I was like, did they really shoot that scene without me? It was like, wait a minute, am I totally expendable here? I thought I was pretty integral to this movie! What if it had been the day when they wanted to shoot the pie scene, would they have just made someone else hump the pie? (Laughs) It’s a fickle, fickle industry!

“By the way, later on, at the end of filming, there’s a scene where I have to run between my house, where Nadia is, and my friend’s house, where the computer is, and I’m running back and forth at full speed. It was 105 degrees that day and I’m in pants and a late 90s polyester shirt, and I ended up getting mild heat stroke. I was dehydrated and getting chills and they had to wrap me in a blanket and put me in the back of the ambulance. And this same medic (laughs) was like, ‘My God Biggs, you are a disaster!’”

THE TAKEAWAY …

“I haven’t taken zinc again in my life. I’ve been offered it, ‘Have a zinc lozenge!’ and I’m like, ‘Nope! Not even going near it.’ Totally traumatized. That’s how I feel about any kind of supplement. Always know what you’re putting in your body. It all came from a good place, but be safe, be careful.

“I think another takeaway is that when you’re shooting a movie or TV show, there are budgets and time constraints and certain things will be done to move the production along. There’s a solution for everything and that might mean they shoot the scene without you and you can’t take it personally.”