Faith-based movie filmed in Columbus to open nationally in theaters — but not here

The movie “My Brother’s Keeper” was filmed in Columbus and written by a local U.S. Army veteran. It’s debuting in theaters across the nation March 19, but none of the city’s screens is scheduled to show this faith-based story about PTSD.

Screenwriter Ty Manns of Phenix City is urging Chattahoochee Valley residents to call Columbus theater managers and ask them to change their minds.

Although the movie is scheduled to be shown in Fort Benning’s AMC Theatre, immediately south of Columbus, that’s no consolation for Manns.

In a Facebook post titled “OUR APOLOGY TO THE COLUMBUS GA COMMUNITY,” Manns wrote, “We remember the hard work, personal commitment, dedication, and the many, many services you provided either free or at a discounted rate to help our film (and others) produced.

“However, the decision which theaters the movie plays in is not up to Manns Mackie Studios. Those decisions are left to the local theater managers.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the post had been shared nearly 800 times and received over 100 comments.

The movie is about a soldier returning home from war and realizing post-traumatic stress syndrome is another battle he must fight. A church counselor helps him rediscover his faith in God, but a secret hidden by his best friend “threatens his new-found faith, restores his guilt, and causes him to consider the unthinkable,” says the synopsis on the movie’s website.

“My Brother’s Keeper” is directed by Kevan Otto, who also teamed with Manns on the movie “A Question of Faith,” which was filmed in Atlanta and released in 2017. It stars TC Stallings (“War Room,” “A Question of Faith”), Joey Lawrence (“Melissa & Joey”, “Blossom,” “Hawaii Five-0”), Robert Ri’chard (“Coach Carter,” “Empire”), and Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”).

The National Infantry Museum, just outside Fort Benning, will show the movie on its 40-by-72-foot screen at 3 p.m. March 28, followed by a Q&A with Manns. The tickets ($8 for adults, $6 for children) must be purchased online at FaithContentNetwork.com. Those in attendance must wear a mask, according to the NIM’s news release.

The three movie theaters in Columbus are owned by AMC Theatres, headquartered in Kansas. The Ledger-Enquirer called the Columbus theaters to get an explanation. Only one of the theater managers was reached before publication. He referred the L-E to AMC’s media hotline. No AMC official was available for comment.

“Their refusal to book the film will deny many of you, your family, and your friends the opportunity to see the efforts and hard work all of you gave to this project,” Manns wrote. “WE ARE DEEPLY SORRY FOR THAT.

“We have seen other faith-based movies filmed here in Columbus, GA booked without the appearance of hesitation. We simply have no explanation why ‘MY BROTHER’S KEEPER’ isn’t being offered the same opportunities.”

Manns said the production pumped nearly $500,000 into the local economy while filming in 2018.

“However, if our local theaters refuse to show movies produced in Columbus, GA it may have a (serious) impact on producers bringing their projects and money to the community,” he wrote. “SPEAK OUT! OUR VOICES HAVE POWER!”