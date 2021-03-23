Tate and Houston take on the Hornets in non-conference play

Charlotte Hornets (21-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (12-30, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads to Houston for a non-conference matchup.

The Rockets are 6-15 on their home court. Houston ranks last in the Western Conference recording only 42.4 rebounds per game led by Christian Wood averaging 9.8.

The Hornets have gone 9-13 away from home. Charlotte has an 8-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 119-94 in the last meeting on Feb. 8. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 24 points, and Victor Oladipo led Houston with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 21.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Sterling Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.2 points per game and shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. P.J. Washington is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 104.5 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 48.8% shooting.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (quad), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Victor Oladipo: out (rest), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (shoulder), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist).