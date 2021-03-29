Some ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers not happy with Alex Beresford replacing Piers Morgan

The same guy that had Piers Morgan literally running away from his plum gig as a main presenter of “Good Morning Britain,” was sitting in his seat on Friday.

On March 9, Alex Beresford and the polarizing television personality became international fodder after locking horns over vitriolic comments Morgan made about Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former tabloid editor and CNN host stormed off the morning show’s set and refused to apologize after Beresford called him on the carpet about what some consider to be racially charged attacks against the embattled Duchess of Sussex.

Ever since the stormy departure, the network has welcomed the likes of Ben Shephard and Adil Ray into the presenter’s chair with a permanent replacement yet to be announced — but on Friday, it was Beresford’s turn in the big seat.

The hunky Bristol, U.K. native, who identifies as biracial, was the resident weather reporter on “Good Morning Britain” before taking on the day’s headlines as he joined Kate Garraway on Friday.

As he opened the show, Garraway shared how good it was to see him amid “tumultuous times.”

“And you’ve had tumultuous times as well, Alex, it’s lovely to have you here. It very much is,” she said.

“It’s good to be back,” Beresford responded.

But he apparently wasn’t the right spot of tea for some of the show’s die-hard viewers.

One fan wrote on the official “Good Morning Britain” Twitter account: “Never watching GMB whilst he is presenting, he should of been sacked for the way he behaved towards a colleague, shame on GMB for not showing the same respect for Piers.”

“Saw it was him and turned to sky news ... GMB you need to sort your programme out,” someone else chimed in.

Another fan shared: “Saw he was presenting and turned over, not only has he kept his job after his totally unprofessional behaviour, he’s co presenting now!! Priceless!! Won’t be watching GMB again!

Another, clearly a Morgan fan – or a Twitter bot, asked for a boycott of Beresford.

Another said they was “unable to remain professional” and should’ve been fired — as if Beresford was the one who walked away during the live broadcast.

“Bring back Piers. Don’t wanna see this bloke!” another one emphatically stated.

Some Twitter interaction countered the negative commentary and stood in support of the married father of one, whose been with “Good Morning Britain” since its inception in 2014.

Morgan joined the show in 2015.