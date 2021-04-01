Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Read Next

Fans of musician FKA twigs saw something familiar after watching the new music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" when it debuted Friday.

The video for pop star Lil Nas X's latest single features, among other things, a pair of thigh-high leather boots; the singer-rapper chained in a gladiator-esque arena with captors also played by him; and, most infamously, a 30-second lap dance on Satan.