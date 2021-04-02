Minnesota plays Vegas, looks to end road losing streak

Minnesota Wild (22-11-2, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-9-2, second in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hits the road against Vegas looking to break its five-game road slide.

The Golden Knights are 24-9-2 against division opponents. Vegas is seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 18.

The Wild are 22-11-2 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Carson Soucy leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 10, Minnesota won 4-3. Joel Eriksson Ek scored a team-high two goals for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 18 goals and has 33 points. Shea Theodore has 12 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kirill Kaprizov has 28 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Wild. Jared Spurgeon has three goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (leg), Zach Parise: out (health protocols).