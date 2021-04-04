Denver plays Orlando, looks for 5th straight victory

Orlando Magic (17-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into a matchup with Orlando as winners of four straight games.

The Nuggets have gone 14-9 in home games. Denver is fifth in the NBA with 115.2 points and is shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Magic are 7-17 on the road. Orlando ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 110-99 in the last matchup on March 23. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 28 points, and Evan Fournier led Orlando with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.0 rebounds and averages 26.5 points. Jokic is averaging 10.7 rebounds and 24.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads the Magic with 9.5 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. Chuma Okeke is averaging 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.5% shooting.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 102.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Monte Morris: day to day (quad).

Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Gary Harris: out (thigh), Karim Mane: out (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: day to day (foot), Cole Anthony: out (rib), Khem Birch: out (illness).