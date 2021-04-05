Houston plays Phoenix, looks to break home skid

Phoenix Suns (34-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-36, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on Phoenix looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Rockets are 9-18 in Western Conference games. Houston is 9-36 when allowing more than 100 points.

The Suns have gone 20-8 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix averages 43.4 rebounds per game and is 15-6 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 109-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 26 points, and Victor Oladipo led Houston with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood leads the Rockets with 9.8 rebounds and averages 20.8 points. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Devin Booker has shot 49.6% and is averaging 25.6 points for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 109.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 46.5% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 43.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: out (knee).