Spring Fling ends this weekend at Columbus Civic Center. What to know before you go

A run of good weather paired with people tired of coronavirus restrictions might be driving the good attendance at this year’s Spring Fling at the Columbus Civic Center.

“The attendance has been amazing,” said Kanise Wiggins, marketing director at the Columbus Civic Center. “We project that we may have had nearly 5,000 people [Wednesday].”

The carnival includes rides, games, food, and entertainment on the midway. This year’s Midway entertainment is the Zoppè Family Circus.

Wiggins said she also credits to good attendance to a run of good weather, and the carnival’s April 2 kickoff coinciding with spring break for some area students.

Wiggins says those attending are still asked to heed certain COVID-19 protocols. She asks people to wear masks and keep them on, make use of sanitizing stations at the event, and even bring their own sanitizer. She said ride operators are also regularly sanitizing rides.

Know before you go

▪ Spring Fling ends Sunday. Gates open Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

▪ Parking is in lots B and C at the Civic Center, and staff will direct people to available spots.

▪ Admission is free.

▪ Daily ticket promotions and schedules may be found at the Civic Center’s website.