Houston plays Golden State on 3-game road skid

Houston Rockets (14-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (24-28, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Warriors -9; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hits the road against Golden State looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Warriors are 12-14 against conference opponents. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Stephen Curry shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Rockets have gone 10-20 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 6-16 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 108-94 in their last matchup on March 17. Jordan Poole led Golden State with 23 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. paced Houston scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors with 4.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 29.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Christian Wood is averaging 21 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. is shooting 77.2% and averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 107 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 49.5% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (elbow), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), John Wall: out (achilles), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (ankle).